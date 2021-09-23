Expanded 50th anniversary reissue of Cat Stevens’ ‘Teaser and the Firecat’ album due in November

A&M/UMe

Cat Stevens‘ classic 1971 studio album Teaser and the Firecat will be reissued on November 12 in multiple formats and configurations in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

Released on October 1, 1971, Teaser and the Firecat reached #2 on the Billboard 200. It featured three of the singer/songwriter’s most enduring tunes: “Morning Has Broken,” “Peace Train,” and “Moonshadow,” which peaked at #6, #7 and #30, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100.

A super-deluxe box set version of the reissue features four CDs, a Blu-ray, two LPs and a seven-inch vinyl single. The CDs feature a newly remastered version of the original album, a variety of unreleased studio recordings, a disc collecting audio of various TV and radio performances, and a CD boasting a full-length 1971 concert in Montreux, Switzerland.

The Blu-ray features an HD-audio version of the album, a 1977 animated video for “Moonshadow” and a 2020 concert clip of “The Wind,” and video of various live TV performances. The LPs feature an alternate version of Teaser and the Firecat on one disc and a selection of live performances from Montreux and the BBC on the other.

The vinyl single features a remastered version of “Moonshadow,” backed with a previously unreleased recording of the late U.K. comedian Spike Milligan reading the narration for the aforementioned animated video.

One of the bonus tracks is a newly recorded version of “Bitterblue,” retitled “Bitterblue².”

The box set also comes packaged with a softcover replica of the original 1972 Teaser and the Firecat book, and a 108-page hardcover essay book.

In advance of the reissue, a previously unheard 1970 demo of “Moonshadow” was released Thursday as a digital track.

