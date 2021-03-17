Expanded 50th anniversary reissue of CSNY's 1970 debut album, 'Déjà Vu,' due out in May

Rhino

Full details about the previously reported expanded 50th anniversary reissue of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young‘s 1970 debut album, Déjà Vu, have been unveiled.

The collection will be released on May 14 and can be pre-ordered now. It will be issued as a four-CD/one- vinyl LP set, a deluxe five-LP package and digitally, and will include hours of rare and previously unheard recordings from the sessions that help tell the story of the album’s creation. The five-LP set can be pre-ordered exclusively at CSNY50.com and Rhino.com.

Released in March 1970, Déjà Vu topped the Billboard 200 that May, and yielded three top-40 singles — “Woodstock,” “Teach Your Children” and “Our House,” which peaked at #11, #16 and #30, respectively.

Along with the album’s original 10 songs, the reissue features 38 extra tracks, including demos, outtakes and alternate versions. Among the unreleased tracks are “Know You Got to Run,” a song CSNY recorded during its first session in July 1969; David Crosby‘s demo for “Almost Cut My Hair”; the Stephen Stills outtake “Bluebird Revisited”; an alternate version of Neil Young‘s “Helpless” featuring harmonica; and a rendition of Graham Nash‘s “Our House” featuring Nash singing with his then-girlfriend Joni Mitchell, who inspired the tune.

In advance of the reissue’s release, a previously unreleased demo of Young’s song “Birds” that Neil recorded with Graham has been made available as a digital download and via streaming services.

The Déjà Vu reissue will come packaged in a 12-by-12-inch hardcover book that features a variety of rare photos, liner notes penned by lauded filmmaker and rock journalist Cameron Crowe and stories about the making of the album from Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.

Here’s the full Déjà Vu: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition CD track list:

CD One: Original Album

“Carry On”

“Teach Your Children”

“Almost Cut My Hair”

“Helpless”

“Woodstock”

“Déjà Vu”

“Our House”

“4 + 20”

“Country Girl”

a. “Whiskey Boot Hill”

b. “Down, Down, Down”

c. “Country Girl” (I Think You’re Pretty)

“Everybody I Love You”

CD Two: Demos

“Our House” — Graham Nash*

“4 + 20” — Stephen Stills*

“Song with No Words (Tree with No Leaves)” — David Crosby & Graham Nash

“Birds” — Neil Young & Graham Nash*

“So Begins the Task/Hold On Tight” — Stephen Stills*

“Right Between the Eyes” — Graham Nash

“Almost Cut My Hair” — David Crosby*

“Teach Your Children” — Graham Nash & David Crosby

“How Have You Been” — Crosby, Stills & Nash

“Triad” — David Crosby

“Horses Through a Rainstorm” — Graham Nash

“Know You Got to Run” — Stephen Stills*

“Question Why” — Graham Nash*

“Laughing” — David Crosby*

“She Can’t Handle It” — Stephen Stills*

“Sleep Song” — Graham Nash

“Déjà Vu” — David Crosby & Graham Nash*

“Our House” — Graham Nash & Joni Mitchell*

CD Three: Outtakes

“Everyday We Live”*

“The Lee Shore” (1969 Vocal)*

“I’ll Be There”*

“Bluebird Revisited”*

“Horses Through a Rainstorm”

“30 Dollar Fine”*

“Ivory Tower”*

“Same Old Song”*

“Hold On Tight/Change Partners”*

“Laughing”*

“Right On Rock ‘n’ Roll”*

CD Four: Alternates

“Carry On” (Early Alternate Mix)*

“Teach Your Children” (Early Version)*

“Almost Cut My Hair” (Early Version)*

“Helpless” (Harmonica Version)

“Woodstock” (Alternate Vocals)*

“Déjà Vu” (Early Alternate Mix)*

“Our House” (Early Version)*

“4 + 20” (Alternate Take 2)*

“Know You Got to Run”*

* = previously unreleased.