Expanded digital reissues of The Jacksons' 'Triumph,' 'Victory' and '2300 Jackson Street' albums due in April

Credit: Allan Olley

Expanded digital versions of The Jacksons‘ final three studio albums, 1980’s Triumph, 1984’s Victory and 1989’s 2300 Jackson Street, will be released on April 30.

Each of the expanded albums feature at least 10 extra tracks, including dance mixes, remixes, B-sides, instrumental versions, extended versions and more. Fans who pre-order the reissues will receive free instant downloads of three of the bonus tracks.

Released in October 1980, Triumph peaked at #10 on the Billboard 200 and featured two top-40 hits, “Lovely One” and “Heartbreak Hotel,” which reached #12 and #22 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively.

One extra track on the expanded Triumph reissue is a new remix of “Can You Feel It” dubbed “The Jacksons x MLK Remix.” The track, which was created by producer/composer Greg Curtis, incorporates recordings from the late Martin Luther King Jr.‘s historic 1968 “The Drum Major Instinct” speech and excerpts from President Barack Obama‘s first inauguration speech. You can check it out now on The Jacksons’ YouTube channel.

Victory was released in July 1984, and reached #4 on the Billboard 200. It yielded two top-20 single — the #3 hit “State of Shock,” a duet between Michael Jackson and The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger, and “Torture,” which peaked at #17 on the Hot 100.

The Jacksons’ last studio effort, 2300 Jackson Street, was released in May 1989. The album was recorded after Michael and Marlon Jackson had left the sibling group, although the two brothers did contribute to the title track. 2300 Jackson Street only reached #59 on the Billboard 200, and featured no hit singles.

Meanwhile, a two-LP vinyl edition of the 1981 concert album The Jacksons Live! will be released on Friday, March 26, and can be pre-ordered now.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.