Expanded picture-disc version of The Police’s ‘Ghost in the Machine’ due in November

A&M Records

A limited-edition vinyl picture version of The Police‘s popular 1981 album Ghost in the Machine, featuring the record’s originally planned track list and sequencing, will be released November 4.

The LP, which can be preordered now, boasts three extra tracks — “I Burn for You,” “Once Upon a Daydream” and “Shambelle.”

The Ghost in the Machine picture disc features a single mix of “I Burn for You,” which first appeared on the soundtrack to the 1982 film Brimstone and Treacle.

The picture disc also features audio of drummer Stewart Copeland counting in each track, something not heard on the original album.

Side A of the disc features the Police logo that appeared on the front of the Ghost in the Machine album cover, while side B features an image from the inner sleeve.

Released in October 1981, Ghost in the Machine topped the U.K. album chart and reached #2 on the Billboard 200. The album featured two top-20 singles in the U.S., “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic” and “Spirits in the Material,” which peaked at #3 and #11, respectively. In the U.K., “Every Little Thing” topped the singles chart and “Spirits” reached #12, while “Invisible Sun” ascended to #2.

Other memorable tunes on the album include “Demolition Man,” “Too Much Information,” “One World (Not Three)” and “Secret Journey.”

Here’s the Ghost in the Machine picture disc’s full track list:

Side A

“Invisible Sun”

“Demolition Man”

“Secret Journey”

“Darkness”

“Spirits in the Material World”

“Too Much Information”

“Omegaman”

Side B

“One World (Not Three)”

“Rehumanize Yourself”

“I Burn for You”

“Hungry for You (j’aurais toujours faim de toi)”

“Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic”

“Once Upon a Daydream”

“Shambelle”

