Expanded reissue of George Thorogood and the Destroyers' 'Live in Boston, 1982' album now due out December 18

Craft Recordings

The release of the recently announced expanded version of George Thorogood and the Destroyers‘ Live in Boston, 1982 album, which originally hit stores in 2010, has been moved from December 4 to December 18.

The reissue, titled Live in Boston, 1982: The Complete Concert, will be available as a two-CD set, a four-LP vinyl collection and digitally. It features the entire set that Thorogood and his band played at the Bradford Ballroom on November 23, 1982, including 12 performances not included on the original release.

Among the added performances are renditions of Thorogood’s then-new hit “Bad to the Bone,” Bo Diddley‘s “Who Do You Love?” and “Ride On Josephine,” and Chuck Berry‘s “No Particular Place to Go” and “Reelin’ and Rockin’.”

Meanwhile, a limited-edition deluxe colored-vinyl version of the Live in Boston, 1982 reissue, pressed on red-marble vinyl, that initially was slated to be released this Friday, November 27, as part of Record Store Day’s 2020 Black Friday event, now will come out on Friday, December 11. Like other Record Store Day releases, the Thorogood and the Destroyers collection will be available exclusively at select participating record shops.

To celebrate the upcoming release, Amoeba Music is hosting a virtual in-store show featuring an acoustic performance from Thorogood that’s scheduled for this Friday at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. The event will stream live at the record store’s official YouTube channel.

You can check out “visualizer” videos for three songs from Live in Boston, 1982: The Complete Concert — “Ride On Josephine,” “I’ll Change My Style” and “Bad to the Bone” — and a trailer for the release at Thorogood and the Destroyers’ YouTube channel.

Here’s the expanded reissue’s full track list:

Disc 1

“House of Blue Lights”

“Kids from Philly”

“Who Do You Love?”*

“I’m Wanted”

“Cocaine Blues”*

“One Way Ticket”

“One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer”

“As the Years Go Passing By”

“Spoken Introduction: The Dance Floor”*

“It Wasn’t Me”

“Bottom of the Sea”*

“Night Time”*

“New Boogie Chillun'”

Disc 2

“I’ll Change My Style”*

“Miss Luann”

“Madison Blues”*

“The Sky Is Crying”*

“I Can’t Stop Lovin'”

“Spoken Introduction: Audience Participation”*

“Same Thing”*

“Bad to the Bone”*

“Move It On Over”

“Wild Weekend”

“Nobody but Me”

“No Particular Place to Go”*

“Ride On Josephine”*

“Reelin’ and Rockin'”*

* = previously unreleased.









By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.