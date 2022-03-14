Expanded version of 1982 Police documentary ‘Around the World’ to be released in May

Mercury Studios

A “restored and expanded” version of The Police‘s 1982 documentary The Police: Around the World will be released on May 20 in multiple formats and configurations.

The film, which originally was issued on VHS tape and laserdisc, will be released on DVD and Blu-ray for the first time ever, with restored video and remastered audio, as well as four full bonus performances of songs featured in the doc.

In addition, the new release, titled The Police: Around The World Restored & Expanded, will be packaged with a newly created soundtrack album that will be available on either CD or as a colored-vinyl LP. The album includes performances of songs from the band’s first two albums recorded at shows in Japan, Hong Kong and the U.K.

The Police: Around the World captures the band on stage and behind the scenes while touring the globe in 1979 and 1980. The film features singer/bassist Sting, guitarist Andy Summers and drummer Stewart Copeland visiting Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, India, Egypt, Greece, France, South America and the U.S., as they rock out in various venues, check out the local sights, meet fans and more.

“Like Napoleon, we wanted the world. Out of the messy and fervent atmosphere in London at that time we conceived the idea to go all around the world and film the whole adventure,” writes Summers in the release’s liner notes about what inspired the the documentary. “As far as we knew no rock band, at least, had ever done that. We had just about enough popularity to get booked around the globe. Plans were made.”

The Police: Around the World Restored & Expanded can be pre-ordered now and will be available as a DVD/CD set, a Blu-ray/CD package and a DVD/LP collection.

DVD & Blu-ray performance track list:

“Next to You”

“Walking on the Moon”

“Born in the 50’s”

“So Lonely”

“Man in a Suitcase”

“Can’t Stand Losing You”

“Bring On the Night”

“Canary in a Coalmine”

“Voices Inside My Head”

“When the World Is Running Down, You Make the Best of What’s Still Around”

“Shadows in the Rain”

“Don’t Stand So Close to Me”

“Truth Hits Everybody”

“Roxanne”

Bonus features — complete live performances of:

“Walking on the Moon” (Live from Kyoto)

“Next to You” (Live from Kyoto)

“Message in a Bottle” (Live from Hong Kong)

“Born in the 50’s” (Live from Hong Kong)

Soundtrack album track list:

“Walking on the Moon” (Live from Kyoto)

“Next to You” (Live from Kyoto)*

“Deathwish” (Live from Kyoto)

“So Lonely” (Live from Kyoto)

“Can’t Stand Losing You” (Live from Kyoto)

“Truth Hits Everybody” (Live from Kyoto)

“Visions of the Night” (Live from Hammersmith)*

“Roxanne” (Live from Hammersmith)

Intro*

“Born in the 50’s” (Live from Hong Kong)

“Message in a Bottle” (Live from Hong Kong)

“Bring On the Night” (Live from Hong Kong)

* = not included on vinyl LP.

