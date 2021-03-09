Expanded version of late Supremes singer Mary Wilson's debut solo album, featuring new song, due in April

Motown/UMe

In the aftermath of the sudden passing of The Supremes‘ Mary Wilson on February 8, comes word that an expanded version of Wilson’s 1979 self-titled debut solo album will be released on April 16.

Mary Wilson: Expanded Edition will feature the original album’s seven songs, plus eight bonus tracks, including a brand-new tune titled “Why Can’t We All Get Along” that’s been made available as an advance single.

The other bonus cuts include three alternate versions of the album’s first single, “Red Hot,” and four tracks that Wilson recorded in 1980 with producer Gus Dudgeon — best-known for his work with Elton John — three of which are previously unreleased.

Just two days before her death, Mary posted a video message on her official YouTube channel in which she expressed excitement about the upcoming reissue of her first solo album. You can pre-order Mary Wilson: Expanded Edition now.

Meanwhile, this past Saturday marked what would have been Wilson’s 77th birthday, and in her honor, a lengthy two-part tribute special titled “Here’s to Mary: A Heavenly Birthday Celebrity Salute” was posted on her YouTube channel. Among the stars who contributed messages were Freda Payne, Kenny Lattimore, Thelma Houston, Vivica Fox, Lynn Whitfield, Marsha Warfield and many more.

Here’s the full track list of the Mary Wilson: Expanded Edition album:

“Red Hot”

“I’ve Got What You Need”

“You Make Me Feel So Good”

“(I Love a) Warm Summer Night”

“Pick Up the Pieces”* (5:01)

“You’re the Light That Guides My Way”

“Midnight Dancer”

Bonus Tracks:

The “Red Hot” Singles

“Red Hot” (7″ Single Version)

“Red Hot” (12″ Disco Version)

“Red Hot” (12″ B-Side Promo Version)*

The Gus Dudgeon Sessions

“You Dance My Heart Around the Stars”

“Save Me”**

“Love Talk”**

“Green River”**

The Richard Davis Sessions

“Why Can’t We All Get Along” (Single Version)**

* = previously unreleased commercially

** = previously unreleased.

