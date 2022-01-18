Expanded version of The Left Banke’s reunion album ‘Strangers on a Train’ to be released in March

Omnivore Recordings

1960s baroque pop act The Left Banke‘s reunion album Strangers on a Train, which featured recordings made in 1978 by three of the band’s four core members but wasn’t released until 1986, will be reissued on CD for the first time on March 4.

The Left Banke are best known for the 1966 hits “Walk Away Renée” and “Pretty Ballerina.” The band initially was active from 1965 to 1969, and released two albums during that time period.

Strangers on a Train came about when original Left Banke singer Steve Martin Caro, bassist/guitarist Tom Finn and drummer George Cameron got together to record songs for a new publishing deal Finn had secured. Founding Left Banke keyboardist Michael Brown also is said to have participated in early sessions for what became Strangers on a Train, but was not credited on the album.

The Strangers on a Train reissue also features six previously unreleased tracks written by Brown that he recorded with Caro in 2001 for what he’d hoped would be a new Left Banke project.

The six songs also will be released separately on a digital EP titled High Flyer that’s due out on February 25.

Sadly, the four main members of The Left Banke all died in recent years — Brown in 2015, Cameron in 2018, and Caro and Finn in 2020.

You can pre-order the Strangers on a Train CD and High Flyer EP now at OmnivoreRecordings.com.

Here is the Strangers on a Train track list:

“Strangers on a Train”

“Heartbreaker”

“Lorraine”

“Yesterday’s Love”

“Hold On Tight”

“And One Day”

“You Say”

“I Can Fly”

“Only My Opinion”

“Queen of Paradise”

Bonus Tracks:

“Airborne”

“I Don’t Know” (2002 Version)

“Until the End”

“Buddy Steve (Long Lost Friend)”

“Meet Me in the Moonlight”

“High Flyer”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.