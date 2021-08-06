Expansive 50th anniversary reissue of George Harrison’s classic album ‘All Things Must Pass’ released today

Capitol/UMe

The expanded 50th anniversary reissue of George Harrison‘s classic 1970 solo album All Things Must Pass was released today in multiple formats and configurations.

Among the various versions available is a Super Deluxe box set featuring either eight vinyl LPs or five CDs and Blu-ray-audio disc.

The Super Deluxe reissue features a new mix of the original 23-track album, demos that Harrison recorded during the first two days of the All Things Must Pass sessions, and a variety of outtakes and studio jams. Forty-two of the tracks are previously unreleased.

The collection comes packaged with a 60-page scrapbook curated by Harrison’s widow, Olivia, that features rare images, handwritten lyrics, studio notes and more. A replica of the original album poster also is included.

Originally released in November 1970, All Things Must Pass spent the seven weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200. It features George’s enduring spiritual anthem “My Sweet Lord,” which spent five weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Other standout tunes on the album include “Isn’t It a Pity” — released as a two-sided single with “My Sweet Lord” — the top-10 hit “What Is Life,” “Wah-Wah,” and George’s memorable cover of Bob Dylan‘s “If Not for You.”

The All Things Must Pass reissue was executive-produced by Harrison’s son, Dhani.

In celebration of the reissue’s release, a living-art installation depicting the album’s cover opened today at London’s Duke of York Square and will remain on display until August 20. The installation includes two giant garden gnomes made out of flowers and foliage.

Visit GeorgeHarrison.com for a full track list and more details about the various versions of the All Things Must Pass reissue.

