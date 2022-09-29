Expansive new Paul McCartney biography to be published in December

Dey Street Books

A new book that takes an in-depth look at Paul McCartney‘s life and musical endeavors following The Beatles‘ breakup will be published this winter.

The McCartney Legacy: Volume 1 — 1969–73 is a 720-page tome co-written by Allan Kozinn and Adrian Sinclair that will be released December 13. The book utilizes recently unearthed documents and exclusive interviews with various producers, studio engineers and musicians, as well as archival interviews with McCartney, to examine the early years of his solo career.

Described as “the most exhaustive account of Paul McCartney’s life beyond the Beatles ever committed to paper,” the book also delves into his internal conflicts, his perfectionism and his struggle for acceptance in the wake of the Fab Four’s split.

Among the highlights included in the book are newly discovered details about such McCartney solo hits as “Another Day,” “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey,” “Live and Let Die” and “Band on the Run”; information about Paul’s decision to sue his Beatles bandmates with regard to their business dealings, and the effect that had on his friendship with John Lennon; a look at the internal workings of McCartney’s solo group Wings; and Pink Floyd‘s surprising influence on Paul’s music.

The book also features stories about songs that McCartney wrote for other artists around this time, including “Gotta Sing, Gotta Dance” for model Twiggy, “Six O’Clock” for Ringo Starr and “Mine for Me” for Rod Stewart.

You can preorder The McCartney Legacy: Volume 1 now at HarperCollins.com.

