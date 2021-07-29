Expansive reissue of Whitesnake’s 1997 album ‘Restless Heart’ due in October

Rhino

Whitesnake‘s ongoing deluxe reissue campaign continues with a four-CD/DVD collection focusing on the band’s 1997 studio album, Restless Heart, which will be released on October 29.

Restless Heart: Super Deluxe Edition features newly remixed and remastered versions of the album, plus a variety of unreleased demos and studio outtakes, and a DVD containing official music videos, fan videos, and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the record that includes new interviews with frontman David Coverdale.

Restless Heart originally was intended to be Coverdale’s third studio album, but it was released as a new Whitesnake record due to label pressure. It was never issued in the U.S. at the time.

The super deluxe reissue’s first disc features a 2021 remix of Restless Heart that’s closer to how Coverdale originally intended for the album to sound. It includes three bonus tracks, which were originally available on the Japanese version of the record.

The original musicians who contributed to the project included guitarist Adrian Vandenberg, drummer Denny Carmassi and bassist Guy Pratt, while Coverdale tapped guitarist Joel Hoekstra and keyboardist Derek Sherinian to add their talents to the updated tracks.

Disc two features a remastered version of Restless Heart, while the third and fourth CDs boast demos and outtakes that help show how the tracks evolved to their final stage.

In addition to the aforementioned music videos and making-of feature, the DVD offers a trio of acoustic performances from the 1997 live acoustic album, Starkers in Tokyo, originally only available in Japan.

The set comes with a hardbound book featuring rare and unseen photos.

The Restless Heart reissue, which you can pre-order now, also is available as a two-CD set, a two-LP silver-vinyl release and a single CD.

Here the Super Deluxe reissue’s track list:

Disc 1: Restless Heart — 2021 Remix

“Restless Heart”

“You’re So Fine”

“Can’t Go On”

“Crying”

“Take Me Back Again”

“Anything You Want”

“Too Many Tears”

“All in the Name of Love”

“Your Precious Love”

“Can’t Stop Now”

“Woman Trouble Blues”

“Stay with Me”

“Oi (Theme for an Imaginary Drum Solo)”

“Don’t Fade Away”

“Can’t Go On (Unzipped)”

Disc 2: Restless Heart — 2021 Remaster

“Don’t Fade Away”

“All in the Name of Love”

“Restless Heart”

“Too Many Tears”

“Crying”

“Stay with Me”

“Can’t Go On”

“You’re So Fine”

“Your Precious Love”

“Take Me Back Again”

“Woman Trouble Blues”

“Anything You Want”

“Can’t Stop Now”

“Too Many Tears ’95 (Live & Drunk in the Studio featuring The Horny B’stards)”

Disc 3: Dancing on the Titanic — Early Arrangements & Getting Drum Tracks in the Studio

“Restless Heart “

“You’re So Fine”

“Can’t Go On”

“Crying”

“Take Me Back Again”

“Anything You Want”

“Too Many Tears”

“All in the Name of Love”

“Your Precious Love (Soul Version)”

“You Precious Love”

“Can’t Stop Now (Instrumental Version)”

“Woman Trouble Blues”

“Stay with Me”

“Oi (Instrumental)”

“Don’t Fade Away”

“Snakes Down South (Unreleased Demo)”

Disc 4: Restless Heart — Evolutions

“Restless Heart”

“You’re So Fine”

“Can’t Go On”

“Crying”

“Take Me Back Again”

“Anything You Want”

“(Red Light Green Light)”

“Too Many Tears”

“All in the Name of Love”

“Your Precious Love”

“Can’t Stop Now”

“Woman Trouble Blues”

“Stay with Me”

“Oi (Instrumental)”

“Don’t Fade Away”

Disc 5: Restless Heart — DVD-Video

“All in the Name of Love” (Fan Video)

“Anything You Want” (Fan Video)

“You’re So Fine” (Music Video)

“Restless Heart” (Fan Video)

“Too Many Tears” (Music Video)

“Don’t Fade Away” (Music Video)

“Can’t Go On” (Acoustic Slideshow)

“Restless Heart” (Lyric Video)

Starkers Trilogy

“Too Many Tears”

“Can’t Go On”

“Don’t Fade Away”

Behind the Scenes

The Making of Restless Heart

