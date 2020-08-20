Expansive Tom Petty box set, 'Wildflowers & All the Rest,' arriving in October

Warner Records

The long-awaited box set focusing on Tom Petty‘s 1994 solo album Wildflowers, titled Wildflowers & All the Rest, will be released on October 16 in multiple formats and configurations.

A Super Deluxe version of the collection will be a direct-to-consumer release featuring five CDs or nine LPs, including the original Wildflowers album, unreleased tracks from the sessions, live renditions recorded at concerts spanning from 1995 to 2017, home recordings and a bonus CD or two LPs of alternate versions.

Wildflowers & All the Rest was curated by Petty’s daughters Adria and Annakim, his widow Dana and his Heartbreakers band mates Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, and was produced by Tom’s longtime engineer Ryan Ulyate.

Petty had originally planned for Wildflowers to be a 25-track double album, but was advised by his label to pare down the project. The 15-track single-disc album, co-produced by Petty, Campbell and Rick Rubin, was released in November 1994, and peaked at #8 on the Billboard 200. It eventually sold over three million copies in the U.S.

The 10 extra tracks appear on the box set under the moniker All the Rest.

The Super Deluxe set features a total of 70 tracks, including them nine unreleased songs and 34 unreleased versions of tunes. The package also features a hardbound book, a cloth patch, a sticker, a replica 1995 “Dogs with Wings” tour program and more.

Other versions available include a two-CD or three-LP standard edition with 25 tracks, and a four-CD or seven-LP Deluxe edition with 54 tracks.

Fans who pre-order the Deluxe version will receive an instant download of a solo demo of Wildflowers’ title track. A companion video featuring previously unseen footage of Petty premiered today.

Here’s the Super Deluxe box set’s CD track list:

Disc 1: Wildflowers

“Wildflowers”

“You Don’t Know How It Feels”

“Time to Move On”

“You Wreck Me”

“It’s Good to Be King”

“Only a Broken Heart”

“Honey Bee”

“Don’t Fade on Me”

“Hard on Me”

“Cabin Down Below”

“To Find a Friend”

“A Higher Place”

“House in the Woods”

“Crawling Back to You”

“Wake Up Time”

Disc 2: All the Rest

“Something Could Happen”

“Leaving Virginia Alone”

“Climb That Hill Blues”

“Confusion Wheel”

“California”

“Harry Green”

“Hope You Never”

“Somewhere Under Heaven”

“Climb That Hill”

“Hung Up and Overdue”

Disc 3: Home Recordings

“There Goes Angela (Dream Away)”

“You Don’t Know How It Feels”

“California”

“A Feeling of Peace”

“Leave Virginia Alone”

“Crawling Back to You”

“Don’t Fade on Me”

“Confusion Wheel”

“A Higher Place”

“There’s a Break in the Rain (Have Love Will Travel)”

“To Find a Friend”

“Only a Broken Heart”

“Wake Up Time”

“Hung Up and Overdue”

“Wildflowers”

Disc 4: Wildflowers Live

“You Don’t Know How It Feels”

“Honey Bee”

“To Find a Friend”

“Walls”

“Crawling Back to You”

“Cabin Down Below”

“Drivin’ Down to Georgia”

“House in the Woods”

“Girls on LSD”

“Time to Move On”

“Wake Up Time”

“It’s Good to Be King”

“You Wreck Me”

“Wildflowers”

Disc 5: Alternate Versions (Finding Wildflowers)

“A Higher Place”

“Hard on Me”

“Cabin Down Below”

“Crawling Back to You”

“Only a Broken Heart”

“Drivin’ Down to Georgia”

“You Wreck Me”

“It’s Good to Be King”

“House in the Woods”

“Honey Bee”

“Girl on LSD”

“Cabin Down Below” (Acoustic Version)

“Wildflowers”

“Don’t Fade on Me”

“Wake Up Time”

“You Saw Me Comin'”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.