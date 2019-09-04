Experience 'Rocketman: Live in Concert' with Elton John and Taron Egerton

Paramount Pictures

Paramount PicturesIf you watched the Elton John biopic Rocketman and wished that you could see it live on stage...well, you're in luck.

Elton and Rocketman star Taron Egerton are teaming up for Rocketman: Live in Concert, a one-night-only event taking place October 17 at Los Angeles' famed Greek Theatre. The concert will feature a special screening of the film, with the Hollywood Symphony Orchestra playing all the songs live-to-picture. Elton and Egerton will join the orchestra for a "special select performance."

"I'm thrilled to debut Rocketman: Live in Concert," says Elton in a statement. "I can think of no better city than Los Angeles to bring the magic of this movie to life and perform live with the Hollywood Symphony Orchestra. I can't wait for the audience to experience the film in a new and profound way."

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, September 6, but if you're a member of Elton's Rocket Club, you can grab them starting today at 10 a.m. PT.

Among the Elton John songs featured in Rocketman are the title track, "I'm Still Standing," "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting," "Your Song," "Crocodile Rock" and many more.

Rocketman is now out on digital, DVD and Blu-ray.

