Explosive Package Found in George Soros’s Mailbox at Country Home in Westchester County

Authorities were alerted of a suspicious package in the mailbox of the country home of billionaire philanthropist George Soros.
The package ended up being an explosive device that was “proactively detonated”.
“An employee of the residence opened the package, revealing what appeared to be an explosive device,” law enforcement said in a statement. “The employee placed the package in a wooded area and called the Bedford police.”

Soros was not at the property. The case has been given to the FBI.
Soros is a regularly singled out by right-wing groups for his political activism.
Here is a list of 2018 candidates who received a campaign donation from the Soros Fund.

