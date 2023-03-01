Extreme announces new album, ‘﻿Six’﻿; listen to single “Rise” now

earMUSIC

Extreme has announced a new album called Six.

The aptly titled sixth studio effort from the “More Than Words” outfit — and their first since 2008 — will arrive on June 9.

“When Eddie Van Halen passed, it really hit me,” says guitarist Nuno Bettencourt. “I’m not going to be the one who will take the throne, but I felt some responsibility to keep guitar playing alive. So, you hear a lot of fire on the record.”

You can listen to the lead single “Rise” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Extreme plans to tour this year in support of ﻿Six﻿, the details of which will be announced at a later date.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.