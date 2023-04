Extreme has announced a new tour and new music!

The band has released two new songs, “Banshee” and “Rebel.”

Both songs come from Extreme’s next album, “Six,” out June 9.

The band will also be doing a 2023 world tour, including a month-long string of shows, with Living Colour kicking off in August.

Get more info on tour dates and the band’s new music at extreme-band.com

What do you think of this new music from Extreme? How does it compare to their first album?