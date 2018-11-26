Fa La La La La, La Taylor Swiiiiiiiiiiiiiift!

People love to go CRAZY when it comes to their Christmas decorations, always trying to be the best in the neighborhood. Well this guy from Kansas has won the whole country! He just turned his “Merry Christmas” into a “Merry Swiftmas.”

Louie Cortez of Topeka, Kansas has outfitted his home for the holidays with lights that go in sequence with Taylor Swift’s song “Ready For It.”

“When I was little, I would see these videos on YouTube of houses lit up and going to music,” Cortez said about his lights. “I thought it would be cool to do it some day. Ten years later and here I am with my own light show.”

Watch the magic here!

Cortez, who’s a huge Taylor Swift fan, says he has always had a passion for technology and has left fans in awe with his tribute to Taylor Swift and Christmas.

Who has a Christmas display in your neighborhood that you think others need to see? Do you go all out on your Christmas displays?