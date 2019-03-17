FAA: President Trump May Spend Next Weekend in PB

President Trump may be returning to the area next weekend.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a flight advisory for potential “VIP Movement” from Friday, March 22 through Sunday, March 24.

Although the White House has not confirmed whether Mr. Trump will indeed be in town, that type of advisory is issued whenever he flies into Palm Beach International Airport to stay at Mar-a-Lago.

President Trump was last in South Florida during the weekend of March 8 through 10.

