Fab at 80: Paul McCartney celebrates milestone birthday on Saturday

Paul McCartney, arguably the most famous and influential rock artist on the planet, celebrates his 80th birthday this Saturday, January 18.

McCartney, of course, is known first and foremost for being a member of The Beatles, along with the late John Lennon, the late George Harrison and Ringo Starr. McCartney and Lennon co-led the band, which not only set countless charts records, but whose music and style changed popular culture.

After The Beatles’ 1970 breakup, McCartney mounted a successful solo career that included a long stint fronting the band Wings. He also took part in a variety of memorable collaborations.

The rock legend has remained a vibrant creative force into his golden years, as he continues to tour regularly and record new music.

On Thursday, McCartney wrapped up the first leg of his Got Back Tour, with a show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and he’s scheduled to headline this year’s edition of the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival on June 25.

Sir Paul’s most recent studio album, McCartney III, which he recorded almost entirely by himself during the COVID-19 lockdown, was released in December 2020.

The acclaimed Disney+ docuseries The Beatles: Get Back, which premiered in November 2021 and focused on the Fab Four’s historic January 1969 sessions that yielded the Let It Be album, sparked a renewed appreciation for McCartney’s creation contributions to the Fab Four.

Also in the past year, Paul appeared in the Hulu documentary miniseries McCartney 3,2,1, which featuring him in conversation with producer Rick Rubin; he published the illustrated children’s book Grandude’s Green Submarine, a sequel to his 2019 book, Hey Grandude!; and he released the book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, which offers a self-portrait of the music icon while profiling 154 songs he’s written throughout his long career.

Meanwhile, a variety of special events are planned this weekend in McCartney’s hometown of Liverpool, U.K., to mark his milestone birthday. They include tribute concerts, a Macca-themed sightseeing tour and special performances at Paul’s childhood home. Find out more details about the celebrations at TheGuideLiverpool.com.

