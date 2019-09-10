“Face/Off” Getting a Reboot There’s another movie getting the reboot treatment and this time it’s the classic switcheroo movie “Face/Off.” The 1997 film starring Nicholas Cage and John Travolta was directed by John Woo and was about an FBI agent tracking down a terrorist. When Cage’s character has a terrible accident he goes undercover as Travolta’s character to catch him. There’s no word on when the movie will be released. Do you think a “Face/Off” reboot is necessary? Who would you like to play Travolta and Cage’s characters?