Facebook has redesigned its settings-AGAIN.

The redesign has 6 categories.

Account

Preferences

Audience and Visibility

Permissions

Your information.

Community Standards and Legal Policies.

Some sections you have come to know and love are not included under the 6 sections like security, privacy, ads, and news feeds.

Previously under each header name there was a description of what you could find in that section. That is no longer.

