Facebook Just Made It Easier To Delete Old Posts

Facebook is making it easier for you to scrub those embarrassing old posts from your timeline.

The social media giant is rolling out a new feature called ‘Manage Activity’, which lets users delete or archive all posts within a range of dates.

Deleted posts will stay in the ‘trash’ for 30 days before disappearing completely, in case you decide you’d rather keep that post about the Breaking Bad finale up a little longer.

Do you ever delete old posts, or just leave them up for all to see? Has a social media post ever gotten you in trouble?