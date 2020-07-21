“Facts Of Life” Star Mindy Cohn Says She Sang On Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T.”

Prepare to have your mind blown. Mindy Cohn, known for her portrayal of Natalie in the 1980s sitcom Facts Of Life, says she sang on Michael Jackson’s classic song P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing). During DJ Mad Marj’s Twitch dance party last Saturday, the song was played. In the comments, Cohn said she sang on the track: “Me and Janet (Jackson). And I’m the kids at the end, too. We went to listen to the record and Quincy Jones put us on the mike.” Cohn also said, “Have to post the pic on Instagram of the session … It’s kinda wild!” Have you ever been to a recording session? Who was it for?