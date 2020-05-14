Fair Food Pivots To Drive-Thrus

Need your fix of fried dough, fried pickles, fried Oreos, and fried butter? While the state and county fairs might get cancelled this summer, you can still chow down to your cardiologist’s discontent. Pop-up drive-thrus are setting up shop across the US, ready to dish out such treats as funnel cake, corn dogs, cotton candy, lemonade and more. Merced County Fair CEO Teresa Burrola told the Merced Sun-Star that they still wanted to “give the community something fun to do while still aligning with the pandemic guidelines.” In Syracuse, home of the New York State Fair, employees will take and deliver orders right to customers’ cars, keeping social distancing in mind. What are your favorite fair and festival foods?