Fake Diploma Fake News for Florida Legislative Candidate?

A Republican running for the Florida legislature has been accused of using a fake diploma to counter reports she lied about being a college graduate.

Melissa Howard posted a photo of her degree from Miami University in Ohio. but the university says the diploma is a fake and its records show Howard never graduated.

But her opponent in the election, Tommy Gregory, and he says Howard never graduated from the school.

According to an attorney for the school said there was no record that Howard had graduated and the image has been taken down.

Melissa Howard’s campaign consultant calls the diploma debacle ‘fake news,’ and refuses to comment.

Gregory calls Howard’s actions dishonorable and fraudulent.

So many are asking now if she will suspend this campaign for office, but no doubt about it, just weeks away from the August primary, this is not what she wants how.

