Fake Trump stars line Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

Thursday, Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star which has been destroyed on multiple occasions mysteriously multiplied.

Friday, it was revealed that a conservative artist who prefers to remain anonymously created vinyl sticker versions of US President Trump’s Walk of Fame star after the star’s most recent destruction.

The anonymous artist said he was motivated not only by the destruction of the President’s real star but also a recent unanimous vote by the West Hollywood City Council to recommend the removal of Trump’s star; due to accusations, he has mistreated women, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Additionally, the artist told the news outlet that he is not done with his mission to preserve Trump’s star.

A crew with the unknown artist’s leadership laminated the vinyl stars and placed them on blank squares on the Walk of Fame, but kept them covered until all were secured into place before Thursday’s reveal.

The only information available about the anonymous artist and his group who reportedly call themselves “The Faction” is the following:

“The Faction” are allies of prolific conservative artist Sabo, and spent $1,000 on the stars, which they printed on sheets of floor vinyl with adhesive backing, and their mission was partially financed by “a young and anonymous entrepreneur.”

