Fall Out Boy have updated Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire” for the modern era.

The band has covered Joel’s classic with new lyrics referencing moments from 1989 through today.

Some of the references you’ll hear – the Rodney King riots, mass shootings, 9/11, Pokemon, Myspace, Harry Potter, the Fyre Fest, Spongebob Squarepants, the 2000 presidential election, and Tiger King.

Should Billy Joel release a new version of “We Didn’t Start The Fire” every year?