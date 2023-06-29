Fall Out Boy Updates Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire”

A lot of people hate Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire”. In fact, Billy himself has called it, quote, “One of the most hated things I ever wrote!”

Still, it’s surprising that no one has thought to record a new, updated version . . . until now. Fall Out Boy just dropped their own take, to cover 1989 through 2023. References include:

Rodney King, the L.A. riots, deep fakes, “Harry Potter”, Crimea, Michael Jackson’s death, the Cubs winning the World Series, John Bobbitt, Balloon Boy, 9/11, the War on Terror, QAnon, Donald Trump’s impeachments . . .

Y2K, Brexit, “Stranger Things”, “Tiger King”, the Fyre Fest, Sandy Hook, Columbine, George Floyd, Michael Jordan, Venus and Serena Williams, Woodstock ’99 and, of course, “Captain Planet”.

The band says, quote, “So much has happened in the span of the last 34 years, we felt like a little system update might be fun. Hope you like our take on it.”

One thing that’s NOT mentioned in the song is arguably the biggest, most influential incident of the past 34 years: The coronavirus pandemic?!?!?!

But they ignored it ON PURPOSE. Pete Wentz says, quote, “It’s like, that’s all anybody talked [about] . . . You know what I mean? I don’t know. It felt like there was a couple of things that felt like a little on the nose.”