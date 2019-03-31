Falling Meteor Brightens Up Florida Skies

Social media is abuzz, ever since a falling meteor apparently lit up the skies over Northern Florida on Saturday night.

Videos posted online by witnesses show the meteor streaking down over the state at 11:52 p.m.

The National Weather Service’s Tallahassee forecast office also tweeted images of the meteor appearing on a lightning map.

Forecasters explain that the meteor is a purple dot that blinked briefly in the Panhandle, not the bright line of light.

Although the meteor seems to have fallen between Tallahassee and Live Oak, one witness reported seeing it in Gainesville.

