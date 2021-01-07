Fame (1982-1987)

Students at New York’s famous High School for the Performing Arts pour their hearts and souls into their training to become stars in their chosen field in this TV series adaptation of a 1980 motion picture of the same title. They include Danny, an aspiring comic; Coco, an ambitious singer and dancer; and Leroy, who hopes his dancing will take him far away from the ghetto. A number of other students came and went throughout the series’ six-season run. Their teachers and mentors include dance instructor Lydia Grant and music professor Mr. Shorofsky. The show aired on NBC for its first season before moving into syndication for the final five.

