Famed rock-concert promoter Danny Zelisko taking part in live virtual book-signing event Thursday

Courtesy of Danny Zelisko

Last year, legendary concert promoter Danny Zelisko published an unbridled memoir called All Exce$$ — Occupation: Concert Promoter recounting his many adventures in the music business, and now he’s set to take part in a special live signing event on Thursday, May 20, that will be moderated by guitar great Al DiMeola.

The event, which will take place at 3:30 p.m. ET, will be viewable via Zoom by visiting PremiereCollectibles.com/danny. Fans who purchase an autographed copy All Exce$$ also will be able to ask Zelisko a question about his eventful life and career.

In the book, Zelisko, who served as the late Bill Graham‘s protégé and has organized and promoted more than 12,000 shows, reflects on the highlights of his nearly 50-year career in a series of essays.

Danny’s many memorable experiences include introducing his mother to Ringo Starr, negotiating with the notoriously difficult Chuck Berry, brainstorming with Perry Farrell on names for what became the Lollapalooza festival, arranging “emergency pimple surgery” for Axl Rose, and getting invited to jam onstage with Carlos Santana.

Among the many other music legends who Zelisko discusses in All Exce$$ are Paul McCartney, Alice Cooper, Roger Waters, Aerosmith, The Grateful Dead, Jeff Beck, Barbra Streisand, Jon Bon Jovi, Genesis, Tina Turner, Billy Idol, Bruce Springsteen, U2, Billy Joel, Bob Seger, The Monkees, James Brown, and members of Led Zeppelin and The Doors.

The book also features more than 600 photos from Danny’s personal archives.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.