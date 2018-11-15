Family arrested for the 2016 massacre of eight people

Four people have been arrested for the 2016 killings of eight family members who ran a marijuana farm in Ohio, police say.

Initially, police suspected the murders were drug-related but after a two-year investigation police say the slaying of the Rhoden family was “meticulously planned” and centered on a child custody battle.

George “Billy” Wagner III, 47, his 48-year-old wife Angela, and their two sons, 27-year-old George Wagner IV and 26-year-old Edward “Jake” Wagner, were arrested on Tuesday.

They face more than 80 charges, including eight counts of aggravated murder.

Additionally, two grandmothers in the Wagner family were placed under arrest and are accused of attempting to cover up the crime.