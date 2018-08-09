Family calls Accused Face-Biter Austin Harrouff ‘a monster’

The family of a woman murdered in a “face-biting” attack near Tequesta says the suspect in the attack, Austin Harrouff, is a “monster.”

The family of Michelle Stevens just filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Harrouff nearly two years after the horrific crime made national headlines.

Victim family members believe, due to the slow progress of the case, a civil lawsuit is the only way to get answers.

“We want justice for Michelle and John.”

Harrouff, 21, is facing charges for the murder of Stevens and her husband, John Stevens at their home on Aug. 15, 2016.

According to the first deputy on scene, Harrouff was actually biting at the face of Stevens and spitting out his flesh.

The female deputy used a Taser to get Harrouff off the victim and to place him in handcuffs, but Harrouff overpowered her, according to the report.

It took a second deputy and an officer from Tequesta and his K9 to get Harrouff into handcuffs.

According to the FBI, Harrouff was NOT under the influence of any drugs at the time of the attack. Those results from the FBI, according to Harrouff’s attorney, came back negative for Flakka and bath salts.

Harrouff spent weeks in the hospital before pleading not guilty to the charges in Nov. 2016.

At the center of a legal battle in the case is Harrouff’s hospital bed interview with Dr. Phil, where the former FSU student asked for forgiveness and didn’t know why he did it. His attorneys, according to court documents, plan to use an insanity defense.

Harrouff is facing two counts of first degree murder with a weapon, two counts of second degree murder with a weapon, and one count of attempted first degree murder for a weapon. Deputies said Harrouff also attacked a neighbor who tried to intervene.

Family members are pushing for the death penalty in the case.

“In our opinion, Austin is a monster and deserves to pay with his life,” relatives said.

