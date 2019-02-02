Family ID couple aboard aircraft that crashed near Palm Beach County

Friday evening, the son of Kenneth and Alice Simmons confirmed that the couple and their two dogs were on the aircraft that crashed near Palm Beach County earlier that day.

The Coast Guard and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office continue to search for the missing couple whose aircraft crashed 23 miles off the Palm Beach coastline.

The airplane is registered to a company in Lantana and was reportedly bound for Marsh Harbor in the Bahamas after taking off from Lantana Airport around 1:00 Friday afternoon.

The plane’s last contact with radar was at 5,100 feet, 13 minutes after takeoff on the scheduled one hour and 15-minute flight.

Heavy rain has been affecting the area throughout the week, however, it is unclear what caused the aircraft to go down.

Kenneth Simmons, a veterinarian, is reportedly known in the Lantana community for his passion for animals.

He and his wife previously owned an animal hospital in the area.

No other information is available at this time.

