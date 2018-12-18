Family killer Chris Watts receiving love letters in prison

The Colorado man who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his pregnant wife and two young children is now receiving love letters.

Prosecutors have released dozens of love letters sent to 33-year-old Chris Watts.

“In my heart, I know you are a great guy,” wrote a woman named Candace. “If you do write me back I’d be the happiest girl alive that’s for sure.”

Another woman named Tatiana, reportedly wrote: “I find myself thinking a lot about you” and sent a photo of herself in a bikini.

Psychologist Dr. Judy Ho and co-host of the show face the truth says that even the worst killers have “groupies” who write, visit and sometimes propose marriage, Inside Edition reports.

