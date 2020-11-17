Family of late Outfield frontman Tony Lewis releases posthumous EP, 'More Than I Dared'

Madison Records

In the wake of the sudden death last month of Tony Lewis, frontman of the popular ’80s rock band The Outfield, his family has released a posthumous EP by the singer/bassist called More Than I Dared.

Lewis’ family also has debuted a music video for the six-song collection’s lead single, “Gonna Make You Love Me,” as an homage to Tony. It features recent performance footage and photos of Lewis.

“On behalf of my girls and myself, I’d like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, affection and sadness for the loss of our adored Tony,” says Lewis’ widow, Carol.

“Following his debut venture as a solo artist [2018’s Out of the Darkness], Tony had been in the studio this year working on new music,” she continues. “We had written a new body of work and have decided to release a full EP collection to share with and thank his fans for their continued support of his solo career.”

She adds, “Tony’s life was full of music; he was never happier than being on stage connecting with a crowd or meeting fans and listening to their stories. He was truly grateful for his career that started in 1983. I know his distinctive voice and musical legacy will carry on through these new songs.”

“Please remember him with love, laughter and a sense of fun. He is, was, and always will be irreplaceable.”

All proceeds from More Than I Dared‘s initial release will benefit MusiCares, one of Tony’s favorite charities.

Lewis launched a solo career after The Outfield disbanded following the 2014 death of his collaborative partner, co-founding guitarist/singer John Spinks. Tony died on October 19 of this year. He was 62.

Here’s the track list of More Than I Dared:

“Gonna Make You Love Me”

“One by One”

“My World”

“I Feel Alive”

“Then There Was You”

“I’m Falling”

By Matt Friedlander

