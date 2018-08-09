The older brother of Stoneman Douglas shooting victim Meadow Pollack says the family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the school’s former baseball coach and security monitor, Andrew Medina.

Hunter Pollack tweeted this morning, “We’re in the process of exposing the failures of all @browardschools employees who failed my little sister. Who’s next?”

We just served failure coach Andrew Medina a wrongful death law suit. We’re in the process of exposing the failures of all @browardschools employees who failed my little sister. Who’s next? — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) August 9, 2018

Medina has been accused of failing to take action when he saw suspected shooter Nikolas Cruz enter the campus on Valentine’s Day, despite recognizing him as a potential threat.

The Pollack family also claims that Meadow was one of at least two students who had been sexually harassed by Medina.

Meadow’s father, Andy Pollack will join 850 WFTL for a panel on school safety Friday at 11:00 a.m.

Pollack says he spoke with the district attorney about potentially filing criminal charges against the former Broward County School Resource officer Scot Peterson who failed to engage the shooter. The 33-year law enforcement veteran said it wasn’t fear that kept him from rushing into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as Nikolas Cruz stalked the halls with an AR-15. It was chaos, miscommunication and his assumption that the shots were being fired outside by a sniper.

“I didn’t get it right,” Peterson admitted. “But it wasn’t because of some, ‘Oh, I don’t want to go into that building. Oh, I don’t want to face somebody in there.’ It wasn’t like that at all.”

The post Family Of MSD Victim Meadow Pollack Sues Former School Security Monitor appeared first on 850 WFTL.