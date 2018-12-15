Family of Woman Killed on I-95 Files Suit; Motorcycle Driver Identified

The family of the 33-year-old woman who was run over by multiple vehicles after falling off the back of a motorcycle, has filed a civil lawsuit against the motorcycle driver and the man who owns the bike.

Jennifer St. Clair died last week after being run over by anywhere from three to nine vehicles.

According to her family, St. Clair was on a date with a man identified in court records as Miles McChesney of long Island New York. Her family says St. Clair met McChesney on tinder and while McChesney was in town visiting his cousin, picked St. Clair up on a motorcycle for their first date. St. Clair, McChesney, and two other couples then drove to Delray on motorcycles where the plan according to the Miami Herald, was to barhop.

St. Clair’s family believes that the group was headed back to Fort Lauderdale after a night of drinking when St. Clair slipped off the back of one of the motorcycles and was left in the middle of the I-95 where she was run over several times.

Attorney Todd Falzone says the motorcycle driver was negligent in that he did not practice motorcycle safety nor did he attempt to render aid to St. Clair after she fell off of the bike.

“He failed to properly control his motor vehicle, he failed to keep his passenger intact and he left the scene at a time when we believe it is possible she could have been saved if he had rendered proper aid. He had a responsibility to operate a motor vehicle reasonably and safely. That does not include losing your passenger off the back of the motorcycle because of some event that takes place,” Falzone said.

Falzone also hopes that the lawsuit will help him subpoena witnesses and bring about more answers in the case.

FHP told reporters that they could not release too many details as the case as it is under investigation, however, Lt. Alvaro Feola did say this about the incident:

“The only thing we can confirm is that she was a passenger on a motorcycle and ended up on the roadway. FHP is still investigating how she ended up on the roadway. The death of Ms. Jennifer St. Clair is an active and ongoing investigation, and therefore, it would be improper to disclose any details regarding the investigative activities engaged in by FHP at this time. ”

Authorities are still searching for witnesses and more information regarding the incident. If you believe you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.