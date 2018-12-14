Family Sues Bloomingdales After Daughter was Tackled by Security

A family in Aventura, Florida are currently suing Bloomingdales as well as a former security guard from the store, after they say their teen daughter was needlessly tackled by a security guard who wrongly accused her of shoplifting.

The incident occurred on February 10th at the Aventura Mall.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the 13-year-old being approached by a female security officer on an escalator outside of the Bloomingdales store they had just been shopping in. The security officer seemingly says something to the teen which prompts the teen to attempt to get off the escalator. The security guard, however, catches up with the teen, grabs her and pushes her to the ground.

The girl’s mother Federica Riveroll, says she was waiting for her daughter by the escalator when she saw the commotion and began screaming for someone to call the police.

“She was crying, screaming for help. She kept screaming, ‘Don’t touch me,’” said Riveroll.

According to court documents, Jamie Stubbs, a Bloomingdale’s loss prevention officer came to believe that the 13-year-old may have stolen several swimsuits that she tried on in the fitting room.

It was later discovered that the teen left the swimsuits in the fitting room.

Stubbs has since been fired from her job, however, the family says that is not enough.

“It was very aggressive and violent. This woman was screaming that [my daughter had] shoplifted,” said Riveroll. “There was a crowd building up around us. There were many, many onlookers. A lot of people were recording this event. It was very humiliating for all of us.”

The family has since contacted their family lawyer and have built a case against Bloomingdales and Stubbs.

The attorney says they have at least one person who witnessed the attack and is willing to testify, however, they are hoping others will come forward.