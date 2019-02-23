Family Warns Others After Their Baby Died While Strapped in Car Seat

A family from Colorado is sending a warning out to other parents after they say their 18-month-old daughter died after falling asleep while sitting in her car seat.

According to the report, the baby fell asleep with her head tilted against the car seat strap which caused her to slowly lose oxygen. When they arrived home, the father Elisha Deal, believed the baby was still sleeping so he brought her into the home still strapped in the car seat. It wasn’t until a bit later that Deal and the mother of the child realized that her daughter was not breathing.

The baby was rushed to the hospital where she was put on oxygen and briefly regained a heartbeat, however, she passed away the next day.

They are now warning other parents because they said knowing what to do in that situation, could have saved their child’s life.

“It would have been different if we would’ve known to take her immediately out of her car seat, it wouldn’t have happened,” the mother Ashley Garcia told Fox 31.

The family has since set up a Gofundme page to help with funeral expenses.