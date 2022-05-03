Famous Rolling Stones tongue logo turned into an upcoming LEGO set celebrating the band’s 60th anniversary

Courtesy of LEGO Group

The Rolling Stones have partnered with the LEGO Group on the creation of a new LEGO set that celebrates the band’s classic tongue-and-lips logo in honor of the British rock legends’ 60th anniversary.

The set, which is part of the LEGO Art series, features 1,998 pieces that when put together creates a 3-D depiction of the Stones logo. It will be released on June 1, and will be available at LEGO.com and all LEGO retailers. The set is priced at $149.99.

LEGO designers have incorporated special surprise content into the set that can be accessed by fans — a soundtrack that includes music and an exclusive interview with graphic designer John Pasche, who created the original Rolling Stones tongue logo back in 1970.

“Who would have believed, 50 odd years ago…that design would be made into a LEGO piece. Wow!” Pasche said after he first saw the LEGO Art set.

The LEGO logo set measures over 22 inches long by 18.5 inches wide, and includes two hanger elements so that it can be affixed to a wall for display.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.