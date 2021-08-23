Fan falls to death after stunt gone wrong during Dead & Company show

Credit: Danny Clinch

A recent Dead & Company concert was rattled by a fan who tragically fell to his death. Witnesses say the man attempted to perform a flip on a balcony.

The New York Post reports that the incident happened at the band’s show at Citi Field in Queens, New York, on Friday. Police have withheld the name of the deceased but confirmed that the concertgoer was a man in his 40s.

According to the report, witnesses and police say the man attempted to do a flip and plunged 30 to 50 feet to his death from the fifth floor. It is unclear when the incident took place during the concert.

A driver working outside Citi Field told the Post, “He was unresponsive and he hit the ground head first.” The driver also claimed that the man was “drunk.” Police sources corroborated the claim that the man was under the influence of alcohol, according to the newspaper.

The fan was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital and later died. The man’s identity reportedly will not be released until police notify next of kin.

Representatives for Dead & Company haven’t issued a public comment as of Monday morning, nor have the band’s socials made mention of the incident.

Dead & Company includes Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, as well as singer/guitarist John Mayer, ex-Allman Brothers Band bassist Oteil Burbridge and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti.

