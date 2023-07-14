Fan Jumps On Stage & Grabs Mic At Bryan Adams Show!

Things got a little off track during Bryan Adams’ recent performance in Salt Lake City, when a fan jumped on stage and grabbed the microphone during Adams’ rendition of “Summer of ‘69.”

The Canadian rocker had just begun the song’s familiar opening riffs when a young man in a white shirt and ripped jeans climbed out of the crowd. Adams moved away as the fan proceeded to walk up to the mic and belt out a few lyrics from the first verse. Security soon arrived and forcibly removed the man from the stage. Impressively, Adams didn’t miss a beat, picking right up where the man left off and rocking through the rest of the 1985 hit.

