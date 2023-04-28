Fancy French Dinner In Space? Oui! Make My Reservation! 👨‍🍳

Tough choice: Send your kids to college, or have one EPIC meal. Fancy dinners in SPACE are coming in 2025 for the low, low price of just $132,000 per person.

A company in France called Zephalto will start sending giant balloons to the edge of space, with a capsule underneath that fits up to six people. If you want a private dinner, it’s around 800 grand to book the whole thing.

The whole trip lasts six hours. For the first 90 minutes, you ascend to around 15-and-a-half miles up . . . three times higher than commercial airplanes fly.

Once you’re there, you’ll get to hang out for three hours . . . have dinner and drinks . . . and then slowly descend for another 90 minutes.

The lame part is it’s not REALLY space, so you won’t get to experience weightlessness. Actual “space” starts around 60 miles up.

You’ll be above 98% of the atmosphere though, so the whole sky will look black. And 15 miles is high enough to see the curvature of the Earth.

They say the meals will be cooked by “famous French chefs.” But there won’t be any cooks or servers on board, just two pilots. So it might be a fancy REHEATED dinner.

The first flights are two years out, but they’ve started letting people pre-book. Just make sure you’ve got your $11,000 deposit ready to go.

(Food & Wine / Thrillist)