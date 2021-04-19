Fans Petition Against Disney Depicting Stepmoms as Evil

It’s hard to imagine older Disney classics without evil stepmothers, but some fans are trying to change things. A new petition on Change.org is calling for an end to the wicked stepmother trope. The petition states, “Stepmothers are characterized in movies and books as willfully ignoring their stepchildren in the best case or denigrating and abusing them in the worst case.” The petition was written by an actual stepmother looking for proper representation to shine a positive light on blended families. Do you agree that Disney should change the way people view stepmothers? Do you have positive experiences with any step-family members?