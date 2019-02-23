Fans Rallying Behind Netflix’s ‘One Day at a Time’

The Netflix reboot of One Day at a Time is in danger of being canceled and fans are getting together to keep the show alive.

The show, which features LGBTQ characters and a Cuban-American family has scored a 99 on Rotten Tomatoes, but that may not be enough to keep the show on the streaming service.

After the showrunner of the show tweeted that a decision on the show would be decided soon, cast members urged fans to let higher-ups know about the importance of the show.

The show now has a hashtag that fans can use to show support for keeping the show on Netflix and to attract more viewers and it’s #RENEWODAAT.

Do you think a social media campaign will be enough to keep the show on Netflix? Do you think Netflix will be making a mistake by getting rid of the series?