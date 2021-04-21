Fans recall their favorite Prince memories on the fifth anniversary of his death

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Today marks the fifth anniversary of the passing of Prince, who died on April 21, 2016, an overdose of the painkiller fentanyl.

On Wednesday, fans on social media shared their favorite memories, performances and hits from the iconic artist using the hashtag #Prince4Ever. Of course, most fans shared purple heart emojis and clips of Prince singing his #1 hit, “Purple Rain,” at the Super Bowl XLI halftime show in 2007.

One fan tweeted, “It’s been 5 years since we lost this musical visionary. Prince was one of my faves to see in concert. A must watch is his stunning performance at the 1985 American Music Awards. #Prince4Ever.”

Another shared a clip from Prince’s 1996 performance of “If I Was Your Girlfriend” on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Still another shared a photo of a Prince mural, tweeting, “We have our little Prince mural in rural North Carolina. I always love to take a small trip to admire it.”

Fans also recalled Prince’s last performance at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta in 2016. “How has it been 5 years since we lost Prince?!? I am forever grateful for being at his final performance at the Fox,” one fan tweeted. “I’m mad at myself for following the rules and not taking photos/video. #Prince4Ever.”

Many also shared the cover art from their favorite Prince albums, including 1984’s Purple Rain, 2006’s Ultimate Prince, and songs from 2015’s HitnRun Phase Two, Prince’s final album before his death.

“This song from Prince didn’t get the recognition it deserved. The song ‘Revelation‘ from his HitnRun Phase Two [album] is worth a listen. Enjoy!” the fan tweeted.

