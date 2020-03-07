Fans Think Bret Michaels Is The ‘Masked Singer’ Banana

Poison fans are convinced that Bret Michaels is the man behind the Banana costume on The Masked Singer.

So far, the Banana has performed three songs – “A Little Less Conversation”, “Achy Breaky Heart”, and “Lean On Me”.

So what has Poison fans convinced the Banana is Bret? Some point to a glimpse of Michaels’ signature cowboy hat. The Banana also has a teenage daughter, just like Michaels, and mentioned their father recently passing away – Michaels lost his father last August.

Of course, a Masked Singer appearance would be just what Michaels needed to promote his upcoming ‘Stadium Tour’ with Poison, Motley Crue, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett.

Do you agree with the Bret Michaels theory? Any other guesses who the Banana could be?