Fans think Elton John is headlining the Glastonbury Festival — and they may be right

Elton John recently announced he’s adding one more date to his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour — his final tour ever — and fans think it’s going to be a pretty huge festival gig.

Elton kicked off the speculation when he shared a tease on his Instagram Story, “One final date to announce…,” followed by another post that read “Rocket Man is incoming.”

According to NME, fans on social media were quick to guess he was teasing an appearance at the Glastonbury Festival. BBC’s Glastonbury Twitter feed seemed to support, if not outright confirm, the speculation.

“We caught a stunning shot of @glastonbury on our webcam yesterday. Click the link below and hit ‘best shots’ to take a look…,” they tweeted. When fans click the link they are met with a webcam shot of the festival’s Pyramid Stage, with a rocket flying above it, an apparent reference to the Rocket Man.

The timing of the appearance certainly could work with Elton’s schedule. Glastonbury is set to take place the weekend of June 21 to 25 and right now there is a gap in his schedule during that time. He has a June 18 show set for Glasgow, Scotland, then a break until a show in Paris June 25.

