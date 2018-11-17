FAO Schwarz Returns to New York City

FAO Schwarz is back in New York City three years after closing their iconic 5th Avenue location.
The company brand is coming back from near financial ruin. The new location is located at Rockefeller Center.
FAO Schwarz is known for their extravagant children’s toys. They have been in business since 1862. The well-known flagship store opened in 1986 until it was shut down.
The new location features the iconic giant floor piano featured in the 1988 Tom Hanks film, Big.
What’s your favorite toy of all time? Did you ever visit the old FAO location in New York?

